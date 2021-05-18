The Google I/O developer conference kicks off today, and we expect to see all the juicy stuff at the main keynote happening just a few hours from now. It’s going to be a virtual event so everyone can join the YouTube stream to watch it all unfold live.

You can watch the Google I/O keynote's livestream right here:

Google is going to announce its general software strategy for the year ahead at the event, but it’s Android 12 that we’re looking forward to the most, especially after getting a little sneak peek earlier this week, though we wouldn't mind seeing something as insane as Google Duplex.

You can stick around with us as we closely follow today’s announcements and bring you all the updates from the keynote, as well as the sessions to follow.