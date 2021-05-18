It's Google I/O day, but that doesn't mean there aren't still deals to snap up. Case in point, Asus's Chromebook Flip C433 is down to just $329 at Best Buy, a full $200 down from its normal MSRP.

The C433 isn't among the top-performing Chromebooks, but it is a capable little web browsing machine, packing an Intel Core m3 and four gigabytes of RAM. It's also guaranteed software updates for five full years, with support officially ending in June 2026 — which you can bet is way longer than your current phone will last.

This is a one-day deal that ends at midnight, Eastern time, which means you've got about five and a half hours to act as of writing. Hit the link below to see more.