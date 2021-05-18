At Google I/O, the company has just announced crossing a major milestone: There are three billion Android devices out there being actively used. From phones to TVs to cars, that's nearly one Android device for every two people in the whole world.

As the announcement is specific to "active" devices, that probably excludes the G1 in your drawer — unless you fired it up recently, so this astronomical number really is that much more significant. It's not total sales, that's phones and tablets and ATV-powered dongles live in the wild as we speak, with folks actively using them.

We first introduced @Android in 2008 — and now there are 3 billion active Android devices around the world. 🤯 #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/G6wMXfWgNZ — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Google announced crossing the 2.5 billion threshold back at I/O 2019. While more than 500 million devices have assuredly been sold in the interim, devices have also been retired and replaced at a steady rate. Here's to one major milestone.

