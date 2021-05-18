For the last few years, the Android Beta Program has been one of the biggest highlights of Google I/O, which continues to be the case this year. Now that Google has announced the exciting changes coming to Android 12, many of us will be eager to try it for ourselves. Naturally, the Beta will only be available on select devices, so find out if your phone is eligible below:

Google

Pixel 3

Pixel 3XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 4

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Realme

Realme GT

Asus

Zenfone 8

OnePlus

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Sharp

Devices yet to be announced

Tecno

TECNO CAMON 17

TCL

TCL 20 Pro

Vivo

iQOO 7 Legend

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi11i

Xiaomi Mi11X Pro

ZTE

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

If you're using a Pixel device, getting into the Beta is an easy process. You can head over to the Beta Program website, which will update your device via OTA, or you can flash a factory image. If you're using a device from one of the other OEMs participating in the Beta, head here for instructions on how to enroll.

Currently, the Realme beta is only available in China, and the company says that you'll need to head over to its community to sign up. International users will get access sometime in the next month.

Information for the other devices will be added to this article as it becomes available.

As always, back up all your data before enrolling in the Beta. While it's bound to be more stable than the Developer Previews, there will still be plenty of bugs that need to be worked out. If you can, install it on a secondary device. If you decide to get it on your primary phone, backup everything important and be prepared to encounter issues. But most importantly, enjoy everything Android 12 has to offer.