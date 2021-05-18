Samsung was ahead of the curve again this month when it released the May 2021 security patch for the international Galaxy S21 before anyone else. That continues now as several US devices receive the same update.
As well as security fixes, some devices on One UI 3.1 can expect to see some improvements to QuickShare (Samsung's version of Nearby Share). However, the changelog doesn't elaborate any further, and I don't use the feature enough to notice any noticeable changes. The S21 and Note20 series are currently the only phones to mention QuickShare in their changelogs.
So far, the May patch has been released for the following US devices:
Galaxy S10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770U1UES3DUE1, released May 18th
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUDC, released May 14th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUDC, released May 14th
Galaxy A series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A52: A526USQUOAUB7, released May 9th
As always, we'll keep this post updated as and when new Samsung phones and tablets receive the May security update.
