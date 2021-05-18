Material Design made its debut at Google I/O back in 2014, with the goal of mimicking real-world objects to create more intuitive digital experiences. It's been exceedingly popular with developers ever since, allowing them to build consistent and attractive apps and websites. Today, Google announced the next major iteration, Material You, coming first to Google Pixels with Android 12 this fall.

Google made it easier for devs to customize the look of their apps with Material Theming in 2018, and indeed many of the company's apps have since been updated with its own Material Theme. This new evolution is the most expansive overhaul Google's design system has ever seen, with completely redesigned components across the board — new shapes, new colors, new lighting, and new motion animations.

Android has matured in recent years, but this new direction will bring some childish fun back into the equation. Pixel phones offer a wonderfully consistent experience but most people's phones look the same. With Android 12 and this updated design language, things are getting personal.

Wallpaper-based theming — or "color extraction" as Google calls it — brings bold color combinations to every corner of the OS. It automatically decides which hues in your wallpaper are good for the dominant and complementary colors and applies them in all of Android's screens, menus, and even first-party apps.

The end result is stunning, with a consistent palette that follows you everywhere you go — this should make your phone feel more unique than ever before. You'll have more control over the shape of tons of objects as well, with far greater choice than we've seen on Pixel phones previously. Your custom colors will be able to follow you across devices, too, eventually. Material You will unify Google's software and hardware teams and dictate the look and feel of their products for years to come.

You'll likely have noticed that notification shade and quick settings tiles have been reimagined. Google Pay and Home Controls will now appear here instead of the home button power menu, since that's reserved for the Assistant in Android 12.

Apple likely lit a fire under Google when it added widgets to iOS, and the Mountain View company has responded with a much-needed refresh of its first-party widget designs. Expect to see new clocks, new weather widgets, new shortcuts to oft-used contacts, and easier access to your favorite chats.

As well as a refresh of the static design elements, Material You will also breathe new life into animations. We're going to get more fluid motion, better feedback, and generally much smoother performance. Google says that its work under the hood will reduce the CPU time taken up by core system services by up to 22%, which will be reflected in the user experience.

As well as giving us more choice over the look and feel of our phone's UI, Google is keen to give us more control over our privacy. There's a brand new dashboard with an extensive history of every permission request and use, so we'll always know what our apps are up to.

Android 12 introduces a striking look, one that's sure to be divisive due to its overtly friendly rounded shapes and more expressive use of color, but it's hard to deny that it gives Android a more unified look than ever before. We can expect other Google products to be updated with at least some aspects of this new design language in the coming months and years, too, so let's hope it goes down well with users.

For more information about the big Android 12 redesign, check out Google's blog post. And the Material Design blog has plenty more about Material You.