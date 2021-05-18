Google is planning a radical design change with Material You. But it won't stop at the visual interface. According to announcements at the Google I/O developer conference, Android 12 will repurpose the power button in a way that's familiar to users of other devices. Long-pressing the power button will activate Google Assistant's voice control, at least by default.

The Google Pay and Google Home controls, available via a long-press of the power button in Android 11, will be moved to the Quick Settings menu in Android 12.

This change is bound to be contentious. Users didn't like it when Samsung did the same thing with its self-branded assistant program, Bixby, and many immediately changed the setting back to a standard power button. It's worth pointing out that Apple does the same thing on iPhones and iPads: long-pressing the power button on those devices activates the Siri assistant.

Speaking for myself, I'm hoping Google will include an option to disable this behavior, as they did with the Active Edge "squeeze" gesture in previous Pixel devices.