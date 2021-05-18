Google Maps is incredibly useful, but its utility past navigation or finding businesses can be limited, especially if you need more immediate info about what's right around you. Google announced that it's planning on implementing more detailed, contextual maps later in 2021. The preview showed off at Google I/O focused on detailed information for street lights and crosswalks.

This seems like it would be especially helpful for pedestrians, who are looking for specific information on the safety of complex intersections. Google used Columbus Circle in New York as its example, displaying the complex interactions of pedestrian crossings and the direction of flow of traffic.

The more complex data uses a combination of satellite imagery, Street View, and computational movement data. As such, it won't be possible to expand it to everywhere at once. Google's presentation said that it would be available in 50 cities by the end of this year.