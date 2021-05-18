Google's AR objects in search results have been hugely popular, especially the many animals you can get up close and personal with. During today's Google I/O keynote, the company announced that it's bringing world-class athletes to life in AR next.

Want to see Simone Biles dismount a beam right in your backyard — well now you can. Fancy a kickabout with Megan Rapinoe in the park — you can do that too. Always wanted to face a Naomi Osaka serve — guess what, Google has that covered as well.

Those are the only examples we know about so far, but many more of the best athletes around will be featured so watch out for it next time you look up your favorite sports star.