Google Photos got a major redesign last year that saw Memories being pushed to the forefront. But since not all memories are worth being recalled, Google is making it easier to control what they see.

If you don't like what you see in a Memory, you'll soon be able to tap on the three-dot menu in the bottom corner to make changes. You can choose to remove the Memory altogether, hide the date from all Memories, hide a particular person or pet, or remove the specific image from the Memory.

Making these changes was already possible, but it previously required users to dive deep within settings. This new interface makes it a lot easier.