Google Photos is excellent for managing your entire photo collection from one centralized location, but your library can get messy. Photos from your last vacation can become suffocated by screenshots, memes, and accidental snaps taken inside your pocket. The newly-reorganized grid in Google Photos helps make your images a whole lot easier to explore.

Google is using AI to help deliver an improved experience when browsing through photos. Instead of listing your collection in chronological order, this revamped grid focuses on boosting real photos to the top of your feed to help avoid clutter. This new Photos tab also highlights bundled albums, including trips, holidays, events, and best-of collections for each month.

Google says the vast majority of photos stored online aren't actually viewed after being uploaded. While the grid still delivers your library in a timeline of events, this new experience helps keep your content more relevant. Google's new layout for your photos will start appearing for users beginning today, while its new Memory categories for holidays will show up later this year.