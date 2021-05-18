Pictures taken in close succession can tell a story. But with machine learning, Google Photos may take that story, bring it into motion, and turn it into a Cinematic Moment.

Cinematic Moments builds on the AI work Photos has done for automatic filtering with Cinematic Photos. will be looking around your photos occasionally for captivating pairs of photos with clear indications of sequence. AI will then do the job of interpreting the in-between frames and creating moments of motion.

The best part? These photos don't need to be taken with a Pixel phone or even an Android device — they just need to be on your account.

We're definitely hoping to see and share some of our own Cinematic Moments from Google Photos soon. Check out some of the other changes to Photos here.