Google Photos might cost you money going forward, but Google is working hard on making it an enticing service nonetheless, with Google One editing perks and automatic creations that you can't find on other platforms. Now the company has introduced another stand-out feature: a Locked Folder.

Yes, despite being on the market for years, Photos never added one of the most trivial features many other, local-only galleries have long added (Google's own Files app has a Safe Folder, too). But now, the company has finally moved.

In Google Photos, the locked folder is located in the Utilities section. It uses your screen lock option as a security measure, so you can pick between your biometric authentication (if set up) or your PIN/pattern.

The locked folder is great for sensitive images of documents, account numbers, ID cards, your social security number, and, you know, certain other sensitive pictures. Once you move images into the folder, they won't show up in your timeline or any other place in Photos anymore (we've yet to find out if they also disappear from your camera roll and local storage, but that would make sense). Viewing an image in the folder, you get to see two always available buttons: Delete and move, should you want to move it outside of the locked folder.

It's great to see that Google has finally added this feature to Photos. It seems that now that Google soon has to compete with other paid products, it's finally thinking about adding some of the basics it was lacking before.

There's currently no timeline on when exactly the feature will arrive in Photos.