In 2019 Google added Live View to Maps, a feature that uses AR to overlay directions onto the real world. Since then, Google has slowly improved it, and that continues today at I/O 2021, now allowing us to use it from the map itself.

A Live View button will soon be added to the map screen right above the navigation and current location shortcuts. Once tapped, you'll be able to point your camera at nearby shops and restaurants to see menus, photos of the food served, and check opening times.

Later this year, Google will add virtual street signs, making it easier to find your way in unfamiliar places. Landmarks will also be shown, as well as places Google knows are important to you. If you're near the hotel you have a reservation for, it'll be highlighted in Live View.

Finally, Google is bringing Live View indoors for top train stations and airports in Zurich this week, with Tokyo following next month. Hopefully, we'll see this expand to other countries soon.

All in all, this sounds like a great update to one of the best features Maps has to offer, and I can't wait to see it.