Ever accidentally Google something sensitive — let's say a birthday gift — only to realize you didn't do it in an Incognito tab? Google's making that easier to fix. Today at I/O, Google announced a new feature that'll let you more easily trash your last 15 minutes of search history with limited fiddling in your device's settings.

The new shortcut is very visible inside the Google app: just tap your profile picture, then "Delete last 15 min" in settings. Everything you've looked up in that timeframe will be erased from your search history — and that's that.

This new feature, along with other announcements like Google Photos' new Locked Folder, is part of a broader focus on privacy at Google I/O 2021. For more, check out our livestream post here.