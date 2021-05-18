Google just announced open cart reminders for shopping, built right into Chrome. It allows you to track your open carts on shopping websites inside the browser, without you having to leave the corresponding websites open indefinitely. But the company has also introduced a few other shopping features that are worth highlighting.

The cart feature lives on your new tab page, though thankfully, it's hidden from view by default. You need to scroll down to see your carts. Depending on how many online shops you've visited in the past couple of weeks, you'll see a side-scrolling carousel of website favicons and item previews. It looks like the feature is limited to the desktop version of the browser for now, though.

This should help reduce the number of tabs you need to leave open — I just hope Chrome won't nag you about buying stuff you may have already decided not to buy.

You can also find rebates and coupon codes provided by Google if you decide to opt-in. Google says, "Once you’re ready to make your purchase, we want to make it easy for you to get the best value for the products you’re buying. Coming soon, we’ll let you link your favorite loyalty programs from merchants like Sephora to your Google account to show you the best purchase options."

Google Lens is also getting a shopping treatment. When you search images using Lens in Google Photos, it will give you both organic research and shopping results for items like clothing, shoes, tech, and more, making it easy to find the exact product that might have given you inspiration.

Google also explained the shopping graph underlying all of this, the AI-enhanced tool that helps the company show you the best prices and comparisons. The company says, "The Shopping Graph is a dynamic, AI-enhanced model that understands a constantly-changing set of products, sellers, brands, reviews and most importantly, the product information and inventory data we receive from brands and retailers directly — as well as how those attributes relate to one another."

We previously covered that Google Chrome for Android will let you track prices on websites you've got open, which is another piece in Google's shopping puzzle.