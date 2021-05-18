Wear OS has been in need of a fresh coat of paint for... well, always. Every time Google tried to fix Wear OS, it seems like it just made things worse. Wear OS has been languishing for the last few years, but today Google has announced a major shift. It has partnered with Samsung on a new wearable platform that combines "the best of Wear OS and Tizen." It's called still called Wear OS—at least for now.

Google's wearable rethink comes in three parts. There's the new Wear platform, of course. Google promised the new platform will feature apps that launch 30% faster and longer battery life. There was no specific metric cited for battery life, but it sounds like Google and Samsung will be able to take better advantage of low-power cores in the system-on-a-chip.

Google is working on a suite of watch-optimized first-party apps to run on the new platform, which is long overdue. For instance, Google says there will be turn-by-turn in Maps, and (finally) support for offline music in YouTube Music. There's a new Tiles API as well, and Google claims this will make it easier for developers to spin up Tiles for their apps. Google used the Calm app (above) as an example of new Tiles. There's also a new quick-switch shortcut—just double-press the hardware button to go back to your last app.

Lastly, there's the addition of Fitbit's premium health and fitness service, which Google inherited when it acquired the company last year. Some of Fitbit's features will come to the new wearable platform, but the specifics are very limited right now. Fitbit founder James Park used encouragement notifications as an example. Perhaps more interesting is the promise that Fitbit will build premium smartwatches in the future running Wear.

Google was cagey about the technical side of this partnership—it even shied away from using calling it "Wear" whenever possible. However, it sounds like the Android-based Wear OS will continue being the base of the new platform. According to Samsung, it brought its expertise optimizing performance and batching sensor data to the project. Samsung also confirms that its next Galaxy Watch will run the revamped Wear, and that means Google services like Maps and the Play Store will be included. That's a big bonus for Samsung's wearables, which until now have relied on the terrible Tizen app ecosystem. For people using Tizen watches, Samsung promises it will support those devices for at least three more years.

And lest you should think this is a Google-Samsung exclusive, Google made a point to say that all its wearable partners will be able to use the new Wear. We should know more when we get closer to the new platform's launch this fall.