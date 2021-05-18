Chrome has already been warning you for a while if the passwords you store with it are unsafe or reused from a data breach. It's handy, but it's also tedious: When you get that message, you have to manually go to whatever random site and change your password yourself. Proving that security doesn't have to waste your time, Google is now rolling out a new feature that can change those broken passwords for you with just a few taps.

Chrome's password-protecting skills date back to the Password Checkup Chrome Extension, which landed back in 2019. More recently, the feature was baked into Chrome itself starting in Chrome 79, comparing saved account credentials against known data breaches to warn you if a password is no longer safe to use at a given site or service — and, further, if that password has been re-used anywhere else, so you can change it there, too. Later Google rolled out a slightly different but related password checkup feature that warns you if a password is generally "weak."

This new Password-changing feature will add a nice big Assistant-branded "Change password" button to the prompt that indicates a password has been detected as compromised. Tap that unit, and you'll be taken straight to the applicable website to configure a new password for the account. You can type in your own password or use the built-in password manager to suggest one, and there's a snazzy little progress bar on the bottom to indicate success. If you like, the Assistant can handle the whole process for you from start to finish, but you can also take control at any stage.

The new feature will only work on "supported sites." We don't know what sort of requirements are involved, and we haven't been provided with a list, but I'm sure it's going to be a limited number of venues to start. Google says the feature will be rolling out gradually, "starting today" in Chrome on Android and beginning in the US but coming to other markets in the coming months.