We knew that Android 12 would roll out several new privacy features given leaks earlier this year — some of which have been in development for years. But today, at Google I/O, the company is finally showing them off.

To start, the new indicators and toggles for the microphone and camera that were previously spotted in development are official. Android 12 will show indicators at the top of the screen (in the corner in the images that we've seen) that show when either your microphone or camera is accessed. And this isn't just some tiny indecipherable dot like some mobile platforms use; the icons will very clearly indicate which without needing to look it up.

The new Privacy Dashboard that leaked just recently is also official, showing the precise time and duration that permissions were accessed and which app used them. Think of it like a Digital Wellbeing for your privacy — it even uses a similar UI, with an overview for the recent period you can parse at a glance.

If all this doesn't go far enough, you can actually blanket disable microphone and camera access in Android 12 via a pair of new quick settings toggles that prevent any app from accessing them.

Lastly, Android 12 will also support a new approximate location permission, so you can tell apps where you are in an abstract sense but keep things from getting too granular — perfect for something like weather or social media apps.

