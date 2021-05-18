Many of the new Material You UI changes that Google announced at I/O today are live in the first Android 12 Beta, which started rolling out just a short while ago. Not all of the new features are live just yet, but many of the "hidden" UI changes previously spotted in development are now public-facing.

Among the most easily visible changes are the reworked notification shade, which now shows just four quick settings toggles when unexpanded. Spacing for items has also been adjusted slightly, as have corners: Notifications are much more rounded.

The expanded quick settings menu has the chunky new brightness slider and switches to a two-row design that shows eight total toggles (on the devices we've seen it live on so far — it might vary). The edit button is still in the bottom left, but now it has a big icon surrounding it. Next to it appears to be an account switcher, and on the right is the fast access for Settings. As before, quick settings toggles include text that describes their state.

The theme-matching color changes described during I/O don't seem to be live yet, and we're still combing through to see precisely what Google showed off today that did and didn't make the cut (on top of our other feature-spotting coverage) so check back in later for more.

Developing...