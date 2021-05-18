Android 12 might feature its most extensive redesign in years, but it's not shying away from boosting user safety as well. The new Privacy Dashboard keeps all of your recent permissions displayed within a single interface, and both the microphone and camera can be completely disabled from all apps on your phone. Google is also changing how your clipboard transfers content between apps, with a new toast message displayed any time an app accesses copied text.

The system clipboard gained protections from background applications beginning in Android 10, but this latest update to your phone's security takes it a step further. When a foreground application reaches for your keyboard's copied data, you'll receive a new toast message with both app names displayed. This way, if a misbehaving app is trying to copy data from your device, you'll know as soon as it happens. You can check out a demo in the "What's new in Android" keynote below.

If this new toast looks familiar, it means you've probably used an iPhone recently. iOS 14 added similar notifications to its clipboard last fall, alerting users whenever an application pasted text. It's a smart, discreet way to keep users alert, and it's good to see Google offering its users a similar level of information as Apple.

The latest update to Google's mobile OS also adds app icons to its toast messages to keep users from being fooled by fake alerts. It's just another way that mobile security and privacy are being improved on Android.