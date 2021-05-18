If you've been itching to get your hands on the absolute latest version of Android, you'll be able to later today. Google said during I/O that the latest beta build will be available today, May 18th. Pixel phones will absolutely be at the top of the list, but other devices from other manufacturers are also in the pipeline.

During the I/O keynote, Google said that Beta 1 will be available from Google, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, RealMe, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, VIVO, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Here's the official Google home for the Android 12 beta. Some of the device links are not live at the moment, and predictably, supported devices seem to be limited for non-Google manufacturers. Even Google's own links aren't live just yet, though the landing page is up.