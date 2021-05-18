Android 12 is looking quite different from its predecessors, but the new OS also adds a few new tricks under the hood — particularly in the privacy department. The new Android version gives you clear indicators when an app is using your camera or your microphone in the top right of your display, so you can never be caught off guard. But what if you want to be extra sure that no app can see or hear you? Google added two dedicated toggles for that.

As Google announced on stage today, there are two new additions to the quick settings tiles: quick toggles for camera and mic access. If you really want to make sure that no one can hear or see you, even apps that you granted the permission, you can just toggle these off and enjoy some peace of mind.

As mentioned, Google has also added a few more privacy measures. There's the new Privacy Dashboard along with the approximate location permissions for apps that don't need to know where exactly you are right now. But of course, there's much more visual stuff going on — head to our overview of all the new design elements for more details.