Over-the-top TV hardware is all over the place these days, but if you want as little physical fuss as possible — you did decide to "cut the cord," right? — the latest Roku Ultra box might just be for you. And for the next couple weeks, you can save a good chunk of change on one.

The box features 50% better Wi-Fi reception than its prior iteration to help pipe in payload from Netflix, Hulu, and all the like in 4K with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to the TV all the way in your garden shed. It's still got Ethernet if you need it plus HDMI and USB ports for the direct connections to your set. The Ultra is also able to display video from casting device (which you may need if you're dealing with YouTube TV) and connects with your Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Assistant setup as well.

Roku and participating retailers have put it on sale for $30 off MSRP (some places have sold it for closer to $90, but it's still a pretty good deal), bringing it down to just $70 until May 29.