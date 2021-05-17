Summer's just around the corner, and if you're making plans to head into the wilderness for days at a time, it's essential to keep all of your gadgets charged up. Jackery's lineup of portable power stations is perfect for lugging around the great unknown or for staying plugged in during an outage. If you've been considering picking one up, you can grab a 240Wh lithium battery pack for just $169 at Amazon today.

Although the Explorer 240 isn't the biggest and baddest portable charger made by Jackery, it's a great mid-sized option, with several ways to connect your gadgets. With an AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and a DC port for car chargers, the Explorer 240 is capable of charging anything you throw at it, though you'll have to make do without a USB-C port. It also supports Jackery's SolarSaga panel, available as a separate purchase, making it even easier to extend your battery life outside.

At $169, the Explorer 240 is more than $30 off its usual price, marking a new low on Amazon. If you're serious about staying charged on the go, grab this deal using the link below.