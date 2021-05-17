Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.

Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated so far along with a short description of what was captured in the media. This article will be updated with new collections as they're discovered.

May 2021

We've spotted several new memory collections as of May, 2021: "Hug it out," showing humans hugging each other, "Underwater adventures," which features aquariums (and possibly scuba diving, if you can get it in there) and "Pump you up," photos of gyms and people exercising.

These collections should be appearing for you if you have relevant entries in Photos.

April 2021

Going for gold - athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes

Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town

In the spotlight - live performances

Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up

Out in the country - scenes from plains and agriculture

Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort

Silent reflection via 9to5Google - pictures from and around religious areas such as churches

Splish splash - sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard

Vroom vroom - all the power you can stick in an engine atop four wheels (or fewer)

March 2021

Best of Winter 2020

Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'

Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar

In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks

Let's play! - board and table games

On top of the world - atop peaks of hills and mountains

The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight

- pictures and clips from twilight What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table

February 2021

Out to play - kids having fun

Sand and sea - at the beach

- at the beach Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods

December 2020