Google's Phone app may not be the most feature-rich dialer out there, but it's slowly getting better. It recently picked up the ability to automatically record calls from unknown numbers, and now the latest update makes it easier to know exactly who's calling you.

The new feature (via XDA Developers), called Caller ID announcement, is pretty self-explanatory — it simply reads out the name and number of the person who is calling you. It was first spotted back in September last year but is now finally available on the stable channel.

Somewhat confusingly, it doesn't reside within the Caller ID & spam settings. To enable it, tap your way to the three-dot menu (⋮) > Settings > Caller ID announcement. There's even an option to limit the announcements to only when you're using headphones.

If you don't use a smart band or watch, this feature will come in handy in situations where you're far away from the phone and want to decide whether it's worth getting up to take the call.

You can get the latest update from Google Play Store or grab it from APK Mirror. Since the feature is only just rolling out you might not see it quite yet.