If you ever wished for Android to offer extensive theming support, Android 12 is going to meet this expectation with flying colors (pun intended, obviously). We've already seen how the new wallpaper-based theming system on Android 12 affects elements like the quick settings panel (possibly even Google Assistant), and now Google is letting Gboard in on the fun.

Spotted by XDA member RKBD (via Mishaal Rahman), a new test sees the keyboard matching its theme with the device's wallpaper on Android 12. From what can be gleaned from the video below, it's enabled by default and doesn't require the user to tinker with settings. The keyboard automatically changes the theme in sync with the wallpaper.

Don't miss out on the redesigned quick setting toggles (also spotted in a recent leak).

At the moment, this only works on Pixel devices running Android 12, so don't rush out to try it out unless you have an eligible device. We don't know whether this test will make it to the stable version of Android 12, but if the recent, massive leak holds any water, we'll likely hear more about it at Google I/O.

For what it's worth, extensive Gboard theming is already supported on iOS. No, it doesn't automatically wear colors that match the wallpaper, but one can manually fine-tune existing themes down to the color of the glide typing trail.