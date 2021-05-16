It's only been a couple of weeks since we saw the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 pop up on Amazon for US-based buyers. At $60 it was a little more expensive than you might have expected, since the non-NFC version is only about $35 in China. Today the Amazon listing has chopped its price by a considerable margin, down to $49.95. That makes it a fantastic deal compared to most other budget fitness trackers.

The Mi Smart Band 6 can handle always-on heart rate and pulse oximetry tracking, sleep tracking, thirty different workout modes, and 50 ATM of water resistance, with a color OLED screen that's 40% larger than the last model. It includes notification syncing to your wrist, and the Xiaomi Mi Fit app can sync data to Google Fit as well. Xiaomi claims up to 14 days of use on one charge. The band only comes in black on Amazon, despite being offered with different colored silicone straps elsewhere.

The lower price comes from an alternate Amazon seller which imports a large amount of Xiaomi and Huawei hardware. (The Mi Band fitness trackers aren't sold on Xiaomi's US store.) It's not clear if this is a temporary price drop, or the new base price for the Mi Smart Band 6.