The streaming wars have never been more heated, and Amazon isn't backing down in securing exclusive content for Prime Video. But it's also working on another video streaming service, and this one's totally free and supported by ads. Unfortunately, it's also limited to India.

Amazon made the announcement for "miniTV" on its Indian blog. The shows are, predictably, tailored to the Indian market, boasting a long line of celebrities and web producers. Some of the featured entertainers and shows available at launch include:

Comedy: Ashish Chanchlani Amit Bhadana Round2Hell Harsh Beniwal Shruti Arjun Anand Elvish Yadav Prajakta Koli Swagger Sharma Aakash Gupta Nishant Tanwar

Fashion and beauty: Sejal Kumar Malvika Sitlani Jovita George Prerna Chhabra ShivShakti

Food: Kabita’s Kitchen Cook with Nisha Gobble



Oddly, Amazon is launching the miniTV service only on its India shopping Android app, with no option to watch content on the web. It says that miniTV will make its way to iOS and the mobile web (no mention of desktop browsers or smart TVs) "over the coming months," along with even more content. miniTV content won't have a separate app, and won't be available on Prime Video.

Amazon announced miniTV as its second streaming TV service and its free tier of streaming entertainment. It did not mention IMDb TV, a collection of free, ad-supported shows and movies that Amazon hosts as the owner of IMDb itself. But that's because IMDb TV isn't officially available outside the United States. Oh, the joys of international media licensing.