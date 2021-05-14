While direct messages are great for private conversations on Twitter, it gets increasingly challenging to locate that one thread you're looking for in the long list you’ve built up over the years. To make the process smoother, Twitter is finally adding a search bar in the DM section of its Android app — about two years after the iOS app got one.

Until now, you had to manually scroll through all of your conversations if you were looking for some specific chat. It was not only time-consuming, but the whole experience was also terrible for a modern app. With this new search bar, you’ll be able to scan through your chats by recipients’ names far more quickly than before.

Left: Old, Right: New.

However, Twitter still lacks the ability to search within individual threads. This kind of deep search comes in handy when you remember a message's content but manually searching inside each thread isn’t feasible. In its announcement, Twitter said it’s working on the feature, and it should be out sometime later this year.

We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones. Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021

The DM search bar should appear automatically in your Twitter app without any intervention. If it hasn’t already, you can try updating the app to the latest version either through the Play Store or APK Mirror, though it looks like it's part of a server-side rollout.