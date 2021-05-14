This story was originally published and last updated

We may be solidly into May at this point, but who among us doesn't find themselves constantly playing catch-up? The old April security patch has already reached a whole bunch of Galaxy devices in the US, but Samsung continues to update more and more phones as the weeks go on. Some of the latest April updates to land bring Android 11 to the Tab S6, new video features to the Tab S7, and security patches to everyone involved.

For the phones and tablets listed here, you should expect the update to hit your device in the next few days if it hasn't already. Meanwhile, others may have to wait a little while longer, though considering Samsung’s past performance, more Galaxy phones should certainly be in the line. You also have the option to check for this April update manually by going to Settings > Software Update.

The below list includes all of the Samsung phones that have received the April 2021 security patch in the US. We’ve marked the newest entries in bold for easier visibility.

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S10 series

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, 455MB, released April 13th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, 457MB, released April 13th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, 458MB, released April 13th
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD, released April 21st

Galaxy Note20 series

  • Unlocked
  • Verizon
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCF, 628MB, released April 14th
    • Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCF, 630MB, released April 14th

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note9 series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, released April 29th
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, 316MB, released April 20th

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUC1, released April 14th
    • Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2, released April 21st
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1, released April 27th
    • Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115USQU4AUD6, released May 7th
    • Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU4AUD3, released May 12th
    • Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU3AUD2, released May 13th
  • T-Mobile
  • Unlocked
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy A10e: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6ATD2, 94MB, released April 14th

Galaxy tablets

We'll update this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.

New devices

Updated to include new tablets and phones from AT&T and Verizon.

  • Thanks:
  • Moshe