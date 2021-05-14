This story was originally published and last updated .
For the phones and tablets listed here, you should expect the update to hit your device in the next few days if it hasn't already. Meanwhile, others may have to wait a little while longer, though considering Samsung’s past performance, more Galaxy phones should certainly be in the line. You also have the option to check for this April update manually by going to Settings > Software Update.
The below list includes all of the Samsung phones that have received the April 2021 security patch in the US. We’ve marked the newest entries in bold for easier visibility.
Galaxy S21 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQU3DUCB, 706MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1DUCA, 632MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUCA, 634MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUCA, 636MB, released April 6th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUD2, released April 16th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781USQU3DUD2, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, 455MB, released April 13th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, 457MB, released April 13th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, 458MB, released April 13th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD, released April 21st
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUC8, released April 2nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCA, released April 20th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCF, 628MB, released April 14th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCF, 630MB, released April 14th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note1o: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD, released April 14th
- Galaxy Note1o+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD, released April 14th
- Galaxy Note1o+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUCD, released April 14th
Galaxy Note9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, released April 29th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, 316MB, released April 20th
Galaxy Z series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUCE, released April 20th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707U1UEU1CUC6, released April 26th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916USQU1DUCE, released May 2nd
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707USQU1CUC5, released May 2nd
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUC1, released April 14th
- Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2, released April 21st
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1, released April 27th
- Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115USQU4AUD6, released May 7th
- Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU4AUD3, released May 12th
- Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU3AUD2, released May 13th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205USQS9BUC2, released April 22nd
- Galaxy A51: A516USQS5CUD9, released May 9th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy A20: A205U1UES9BUC1, released April 22nd
- AT&T
- Galaxy A10e: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6ATD2, 94MB, released April 14th
Galaxy tablets
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T976BXXU2BUD2, released April 13th
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab A: QP1A.190711.020.T387AAUCS3CUD1, released May 5th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Tab S7: T878USQU2BUD3, released May 9th
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T978USQU2BUD3, released May 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S6: RP1A.200720.012.T867VVRU4CUD3, released May 12th
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G: RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU2BUD2, released May 11th
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.T978USQU2BUD3, released May 11th
We'll update this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.
New devices
Updated to include new tablets and phones from AT&T and Verizon.
- Thanks:
- Moshe
