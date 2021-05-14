Although robot vacuums used to cost an arm and a leg, they're increasingly becoming commonplace. You can grab an automated cleaner for about as much as the price of a quality traditional upright vac without having to put the work in to keep your house clean. If you have yet to pick up a robot vacuum, Eufy's lineup is a great place to start, and you can choose between two of its best models in today's Deal of the Day at Amazon.

If you're looking for the most feature-packed model, Eufy's RoboVac 30 is the cheapest we've seen since last spring and only $10 more expensive than its all-time low. With 1500Pa suction power and included boundary strips, it's easy to keep your entire house clean with a cycle every day. You'll have to make do without Wi-Fi support, but the bundled remote should work just fine.

If Wi-Fi is a must-have — or you just want a white vacuum — Eufy's Robovac 15C is at its lowest price yet today. While there's a slight reduction in suction power, and you lose out on boundary strips, you can control it using Eufy's app on your phone or with voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. And if you aren't ready to automate your floor cleaning, Eufy's HomeVac S11 Go cordless vacuum is also included in this sale.

You can check out any of these models using the link below. As with all daily deals through Amazon, these prices are only available through the end of the day.