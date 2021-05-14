Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

May 14

Together Together

Comedy | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao

Synopsis: When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The Get Together

Comedy | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Alejandro Rose-Garcia, Johanna Braddy, Jacob Artist

Synopsis: A recent college post-grad, a soon-to-possibly-be-engaged couple, and a failing musician all deal with the realities of growing up as their three stories intersect over the course of one night at a house party in Austin.

Long Weekend

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Basilone, Jess Jacobs, Finn Wittrock

Synopsis: Bart's chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

The Marksman

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 1 | Theaters: January 15 | IMDb

Starring: Liam Neeson, Robert Lorenz, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Luce Rains, Teresa Ruiz

Synopsis: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he's come to love.

French Exit

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: February 12 (Limited: NY and LA) | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Synopsis: A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner.

Benny Loves You

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Karl Holt, Claire Cartwright, George Collie

Synopsis: Jack, a man desperate to improve his life throws away his beloved childhood plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions!

High Ground

Drama, Adventure | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Simon Baker, Callan Mulvey, Aaron Pedersen, Ryan Corr, Caren Pistorius, Sean Mununggurr, Witiyana Marika, Esmerelda Marimowa, Maximillian Johnson, Jack Thompson

Synopsis: Gutjuk teams up with ex-sniper Travis to track down the most dangerous warrior in the Territory, who is also his uncle. As Travis and Gutjuk journey through the outback they begin to earn each other’s trust, but when the truths of Travis’ past actions are suddenly revealed, it is he who becomes the hunted.

The Woman in the Window

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

Synopsis: Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

The Killing of Two Lovers

Drama | Streaming: May 14 | Theaters: February 23 | IMDb

Starring: Clayne Crawford, Sepideh Moafi, Chris Coy

Synopsis: A man desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife. They both agree to see other people, but he struggles to come to terms with her new relationship.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Action, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 14 (HBO Max) | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little

Synopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him - and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Beast Beast

Drama | Streaming: April 30 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Shirley Chen, Will Madden, Jose Angeles

Synopsis: Three interwoven stories of youth navigating identity, first love, petty crime, and gun violence in a Southern, American town. Brimming with energy and style, Beast Beast captures what it means to come of age in an era marked by technology and social media, where violent clashes awaken dormant passions and teenagers are faced with growing up all too quickly.

Goodbye Honey

Thriller | Streaming: May 11 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton Michelle Edwards, Pamela Jayne Morgan, Stacey Van Gorder

Synopsis: After escaping abduction, a frantic woman must coerce an exhausted truck driver to hide in the back of her truck for the night. The two women take refuge not knowing what the rest of the night has in store.

The Unholy

Horror | Streaming: May 11 | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler

Synopsis: A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

The Djinn

Horror, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, Tevy Poe

Synopsis: A mute boy becomes trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster after making a wish to fulfill his heart's greatest desire.

In the Earth

Horror | Streaming: May 8 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires

Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

May 7

Mainstream

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff

Synopsis: A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.

The Paper Tigers

Action, Comedy | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Yuji Okumoto, Ron Yuan, Jae Suh Park

Synopsis: Three Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men, now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and old grudges to avenge his death.

Adventure, Comedy, Horror | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Mo Arora, Justin Beaudrot, William Childress

Synopsis: A clickbait journalist is sent to the Appalachian foothills to cover a Bigfoot Convention where he discovers there’s more to this listicle than meets the eye.

Above Suspicion

Action, Biography, Crime | Streaming: May 7 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch, Johnny Knoxville

Synopsis: Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

Cody's Review: True crime stories have become the bread and butter of podcasts and TV shows over the last decade, and there's no tale richer than when law enforcement crosses the line with criminals. Above Suspicion follows the real life story of an addict turned informant who begins a torrid affair with a fledgling FBI agent. It's not a happy tale, filled with drugs and misery, and cut with some sex and action when the times call for it. As exciting as that sounds, the story meanders too often and doesn't maintain enough momentum for the high impact moments. To be fair, this is common in movies based on real events, but films like American Made are great examples of ways the formula can work. However, the acting is solid and most of the major players step up to their roles, and the trailer trash setting is brutally realistic. Just be prepared to overlook Emilia Clarke's attempt at a southern (Kentucky) accent. Sometimes it's really good, but often fades in and out, or just flies into overdrive. And while the characters are insufferably believable, it further serves to highlight how unlikable and miserable the characters are — you won't like or want to identify with any of them. But again, these are hallmarks that many people love about true crime stories. Verdict: If you love true crime, or just watching trailer park drama, Above Suspicion is a must see. But if these things don't pull you in like a moth to a flame, you'll be better off with something else.

Paper Spiders

Drama | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton List, Lili Taylor, Max Casella

Synopsis: Dawn recently lost her husband and experiences growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie plans to move away for college. An altercation with a hostile new neighbor aggravates Dawn’s mental condition, and she begins to show signs of paranoid delusions. Determined to help her mom, Melanie attempts a series of interventions, but challenging Dawn’s reality of persecution threatens to destroy their loving relationship. Her mental illness spirals out of control — sabotaging Melanie’s academics, social life, and blossoming love life. Melanie is forced to make the toughest of choices as she struggles to support her mother on the path toward recovery and healing. A bittersweet story about coming of age in the shadow of mental illness.

Monster

Crime, Drama | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle, Jeffrey Wright

Synopsis: Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

Stealing Chaplin

Drama | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Charles Chaplin, Wayne Newton, Al Sapienza

Synopsis: Two brothers plot to steal the body of Charlie Chaplin and ransom it for a fortune.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Documentary, History | Streaming: May 7 | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Joan Ganz Cooney, Jim Henson, Jon Stone

Synopsis: Street Gang will take us inside the minds and hearts of the Sesame Street creators to help us understand not only how they produced this groundbreaking show, but also what it was like to be at the center of a cultural and social phenomenon. Street Gang concentrates on the most experimental and groundbreaking period of Sesame Street. The original surviving creators weave together personal narratives, and never before seen behind the scenes footage to reveal how they collaborated to push every boundary that confronted them, changing television, and changing the world.

The Boy from Medellín

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Matthew Heineman, José Álvaro Osorio Balvín

Synopsis: Follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. But as the performance draws ever closer, the streets explode with growing political unrest, forcing the Latin Grammy-winning musician to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist to his country and his legions of fans around the globe. As the public pressure of the approaching concert heightens, behind the scenes Balvin also continues to deal with the anxiety and depression that has plagued him for years.

Locked In

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Mena Suvari, Jeff Fahey, Costas Mandylor

Synopsis: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Jeff Fahey (Lost) star in this heart-stopping, action-thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. After a diamond heist takes a fatal turn, a pair of thieves must entrust their fortune with an accomplice at a high-tech storage facility while they lay low. Hiding the goods within the labyrinth of storage units, the thieves’ inside man pays the ultimate price when he turns against them. Now, hellbent on recovering the missing stones, they seize the facility and kidnap surviving employee Maggie (Suvari), threatening her family unless she helps them. Locked in with nowhere to run, Maggie's only chance to escape alive is to fight back and stay one step ahead of her captors in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Cody's Review: Think of the box episode of a TV show, but as a movie with characters you'll forget before the 90 minutes are over. There's nothing to say about Locked In that hasn't been said about the several thousand movies that have done this before. It's a cookie cutter plot with a few bad guys and a hero (and optional family member) trapped inside with them. Imagine Die Hard, but with a cast of about 7 total people, and very little action. Mena Suvari stars as a down-and-out single mom working in a storage facility that somehow becomes the drop point for some stolen diamonds. When the pair of cruel (and hapless) crooks return for their stash, they kill the one person that knows where it's hidden. From here you already know what to expect, and it plays out exactly how you expect it. There's even an entirely predictable twist that I've coincidentally seen done in two other movies in just the last month. The whole thing was shot at night in what appears to be an operational storage facility, and the cinematography and editing left a lot to be desired, so you can't expect much in terms of visuals. Likewise, the performances are pretty unremarkable too, coming in better than you would expect from a low budget Sci-Fi flick, but not by much. The most exotic performance belongs to Jeff Fahey's eyebrows, which really are characters all on their own. Verdict: It's a skip, there's just nothing special here. You won't hate yourself for seeing it, but it's utterly forgettable.

Initiation

Thriller, Horror | Streaming: May 7 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Jon Huertas, Isabella Gomez, Lindsay Lavanchy, Froy Gutierrez, Gattlin Griffith, Patrick Walker, Bart Johnson, Shireen Lai, Kent Faulcon, Yancy Butler, Lochlyn Munro

Synopsis: During a university’s pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school’s dark secrets…and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.

Cody's Review: It's like a generic slasher flick, but it's not so generic. Prepare to spend some time in greek row for the familiar fraternity / sorority drinking and debauchery tour. At least that's how things begin, but the tone shifts away from the party life quickly enough as an incident sets events in motion. If you watch enough movies — and don't avoid the slasher genre — you're bound to have seen the classic formula: A serial killer indiscriminately cuts through a group of attractive people one-by-one, usually with some absurd vengeance backstory you'll only learn at the very end. The Scream trilogy, and the lesser known Urban Legends, are some of my favorites. Initiation feels very similar, but forges a slightly different path. As a viewer you're always fairly aware of what's happening and why. And while the killer's identity is an unusually well-kept mystery, you're likely on their side. As always, there are plenty of mistakes and goofs to nitpick, but I ultimately came away from this one slightly impressed with the writers and cast. The story is clean, fast-paced, and well-told; and it orbits a very serious topic without preaching or shaming the audience. We get a killer without any supernatural powers or impossibly fast walking speed, and 'victims' that seem much more believable than the typical two-dimensional living pin cushions that normally occupy these movies. If I were to call out any one note, it's that the writers and director went a bit overboard by filling the screen with text conversations, social network notifications, and photos/videos from the movie's Instagram substitute. It wasn't bad, just trying too hard. Verdict: It's a good watch for the genre. It's not as fun or funny as Scream, and you won't get kills nearly as elaborate as Urban Legends, but these things feel slightly less important once you start to care a little bit about the characters. Yeah, I'm still confused by that, too.

Silo

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy Holm, Jill Paice, Jack DiFalco

Synopsis: Disaster strikes in a small American farm town when teenager Cody Rose becomes the victim of a grain entrapment accident. As corn becomes quicksand inside of a 50-foot tall silo, the town locals must put aside their differences to save Cody from drowning in the crop they harvest.

Threshold

Horror | Streaming: May 3 | IMDb

Starring: Joey Millin, Nadine Sondej-Robinson, Daniel Abraham Stevens

Synopsis: Improvised, shot on 2 iPhones over the course of a 12-day road trip with a crew of 3, THRESHOLD follows a sister, claiming to be cursed, as she persuades her brother to embark on a cross-country trip to break her spell. Convinced she's on drugs, he agrees to the trip, with one caveat: if there's nothing at their destination, she goes straight to rehab.

April 30

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (formerly Connected)

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: April 30 (Netflix) | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising. The Mitchells will have to work together to save the world.

Golden Arm

Comedy | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Olivia Stambouliah, Eugene Cordero, Aparna Nancherla, Dawn Luebbe, Ron Funches, Ahmed Bharoocha, Dot-Marie Jones, Kate Flannery

Synopsis: When her best friend Danny ropes her into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, nice girl baker Melanie must trade whisks for barbells as she trains to face off with the reigning champ for a chance at newfound badassery and the grand prize.

Eat Wheaties!

Comedy | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Alan Tudyk, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Chalke, Tony Hale

Synopsis: Sid Straw's life unravels as he tries to prove that he was friends with a celebrity in college.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: April 30 (Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Lauren London, Jack Kesy, Akiva Goldsman, Brett Gelman

Synopsis: An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

The Virtuoso

Thriller, Crime, Action | Streaming: April 30 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, David Morse, Anthony Hopkins

Synopsis: Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar® winner Anthony Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.

Cody's Review: The Virtuoso is a cool and clever mystery thriller starring Anson Mount (probably best known for Hell On Wheels) as he takes an assignment to assassinate a mystery target in a tiny rural town. While our killer for hire works alone, he shares an inner narrative that fills the gaps with his process, techniques, and assassin wisdom throughout most of the film. This does get a little overplayed, but it serves up an interesting meta-twist at the end. He is clinical in his work, except for occasional brushes with humanity that torture him at his core. It's a joy to watch Anson Mount completely absorb his roles, he has a way of instilling realism in characters that are just slightly larger than life. Anthony Hopkins also makes appearances, but the trailer over-represents his screen time, however he does kinda steal the show in one shot with an unexpectedly dark war story. Everybody in the small cast delivers at least decent performances, with some like Abby Cornish lending a lot of personality as the flirty waitress. There are several small plot twists, but it's not hard to figure out how the ending will play out as it draws closer, the characters give away just a bit too much. I'll stop there since it's easy to spoil things by getting more detailed. I hate to comment on budget, but I suspect most of the money went to casting. There are subtle clues that the other production costs were done fairly cheap. None of this ruins the good story, and it may actually be an example of how much can be accomplished without much money... But picky people like me will notice. Verdict: The Virtuoso is an interesting and unique film that I really enjoyed. I don't think it's the type of movie I'll go back to for a second time, but as long as the trailer looks interesting to you, this one probably won't disappoint.

Wildcat

Thriller | Streaming: April 27 | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, Ali Olomi

Synopsis: An ambitious reporter (Georgina Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants.

Three Pints And A Rabbi

Drama, Mystery | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Amanda Abbington, Michael Maloney, Jordan Stephens

Synopsis: When three dazed and confused strangers wake up in a pub to a dead woman lying on the table with hefty chunks of flesh missing, they must figure out what happened to her in order to ensure they don't meet the same fate.

The Outside Story

Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani

Synopsis: An introverted editor living a vertical life in his 2nd-floor apartment, always on deadline and in a rut. When Charles locks himself out of his building, he's forced to go horizontal and confront the world he's been avoiding in search of a way back inside.

About Endlessness

Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Bengt Bergius, Anja Broms, Marie Burman

Synopsis: A reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments take on the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter’s shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a prisoner-of-war camp. Simultaneously an ode and a lament, ABOUT ENDLESSNESS presents a kaleidoscope of all that is eternally human, an infinite story of the vulnerability of existence.

Percy Vs Goliath

Biography, Drama | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Zach Braff, Christopher Walken, Roberta Maxwell, Christina Ricci, Clark Johnson, Adam Beach, Luke Kirby

Synopsis: Christopher Walken, Zach Braff and Christina Ricci star in the true story of a small-town farmer taking on one of the largest agricultural and food manufacturing corporations. Percy Schmeiser (Walken), a third-generation farmer, is sued by a corporate giant for allegedly using their patented seeds. With little resources to fight the giant legal battle, Percy joins forces with up-and-coming attorney Jackson Weaver (Braff) and environmental activist Rebecca Salcau (Ricci) to fight one of the most monumental cases all the way up to the Supreme Court. *1978 Actor in a Supporting Role, The Deer Hunter.

Things Heard & Seen

Drama, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: April 29 | IMDb

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer

Synopsis: An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home's history.

Sweet River

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Lisa Kay, Martin Sacks, Genevieve Lemon, Rob Carlton, Eddie Baroo, Jayden McGinlay, Chalotte Stent, Chris Haywood, Bryan Proberts, Jack Ellis, Jeremy Waters, Sam Parsonson

Synopsis: Hannah's search for her son's body leads her to sleepy Billins, where her investigations uncover more than she expected and threaten to expose towns dark secrets....secrets that both the living and the dead will fight to protect.

April 23

Mortal Kombat

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: April 23 (HBO Max) | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin

Synopsis: A failing boxer uncovers a family secret that leads him to a mystical tournament called Mortal Kombat where he meets a group of warriors who fight to the death in order to save the realms from the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung.

We Broke Up

Comedy | Streaming: April 23 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Aya Cash, William Jackson Harper, Sarah Bolger

Synopsis: Lori and Doug have been together for 10 years. But when Lori reacts badly to Doug's surprise proposal just before her little sister's wedding, he dumps her. Not wanting to steal the spotlight, Doug and Lori pretend they're still together. However, raw emotions and tempting flirtations with other wedding guests make pretending a lot harder than they'd anticipated.

Ape Canyon

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Jackson Trent, Anna Fagan, Donny Ness

Synopsis: Cal Piker hasn’t seen his sister Samantha since their mother’s funeral, so when he interrupts her English lecture one morning with a proposal - a week out in the woods of Oregon, looking for Bigfoot in the legendary 'Ape Canyon' - she is more than a little surprised. But it’s a dangerous thing to be led around by Cal, an irresponsible, frustratingly likable kid brother, enthusiastic to the point of irrationality to find Bigfoot for himself. For Cal, this is not a matter of legend. This is not just some adventure. If Samantha doesn’t stop him, Cal will either find Bigfoot or die trying.

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Drama | Streaming: April 20 | IMDb

Starring: Brittany Bristow, Morgan Kohan, Julia Sarah Stone, Tymika Tafari, Kyla Young, Marie Ward, Luke Bilyk, Gregory Calderone, Derek McGrath, Paulino Nunes

Synopsis: In 1972, five young women looking for a fresh start in life become part of a radical experiment studying the effects of weed on women. Despite the agendas of the government, they use their unique strengths, and friendship to overcome adversity.

Cody's Review: It's the movie about pot that's about almost everything but pot. Welcome to the (kinda) true story of a Canadian study performed in the early 70s that aimed to learn about the effects of marijuana use... by women... and only if the effects are bad. It's a bit hard to unpack this film because it's a mix of some genuinely great things and a few comically bad follies. On the positive side, credit is owed to the the female actors and the cinematography. Incredible performances were delivered by each of the five main women in the study and their overbearing nurse. They felt like real people and you can easily grow to care about and sympathize with their lives. There's an almost Breakfast Club-like diversity to them that features their differences, while bringing them together over perfectly simple commonalities. These differences also serve to spark what the movie is really about, a series of the other things that impacted society at that time, particularly for women. And visually, each scene captures the tone perfectly, along with the style and sentiment of the 70s. On the other hand, the writing and direction were disorganized and erratic, and the male actors (or more likely the characters) were charged with being two-dimensional jerks. Some scenes were written almost like they were plucked from an afterschool special, while a couple others came across like 60-second commercial spots. Male characters are generally portrayed as casually sexist, chauvinist, racist, or bigoted; and they're all basically villains, save for maybe one of them. The study's lead barely even behaves like a character, but instead delivers exposition with the subtlety of a battering ram. I suspect the writer/director had several chips on his shoulder to work out through this film; but if you can overlook some moments of thinly-veiled contempt, the story as a whole is a great look back at things society used to misunderstand and had very wrong, and an even better reminder that society has made some progress and we're generally headed in the right direction. Verdict: Despite some flaws, the viewing experience is positive and upbeat, filled with several side stories that highlight a heart and soul to its characters. It's not a must see, but you won't regret it either — as long as some of the ham-fisted moments don't get under your skin.

Stowaway

Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: April 22 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim

Synopsis: On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Night of the Sicario

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 20 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Natasha Henstridge, Manny Perez, Costas Mandylor

Synopsis: Natasha Henstridge (Species) and Costas Mandylor (Saw franchise) star in this action-packed, suspenseful thriller that will shock you at every turn. While transporting the family of a key witness in a federal trial against the cartel, DEA agents are ambushed in a fatal shootout. Now the survivors, including the witness’ young daughter, must take refuge in a nearby home as the ruthless sicarios hunt them down. With danger at every corner and a violent hurricane wiping out any chance of outside help, they must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel to live through the night.

Cody's Review: It feels like something is missing. Night of the Sicario is one of those films that aims to be one thing, but ultimately turns into something else. Flagged as an action thriller, there's very little in the way of thrills or action, outside of a couple brief shootouts. I would instead label this a drama/suspense, as there's plenty of both. I don't have any technical complaints, and the concept is good, but I just couldn't get into this one. The acting is a bit strained, especially with so much reliance on Natasha Henstridge to carry the scenes. As a result, the pacing is slow and often stumbles on long pauses and slow activity. Things briefly pick up when the seniors leap into action with a couple tricks to take out their captors, almost like a rag-tag geriatric A Team; but just as it seems they're going to make a difference, they become inert and the bad guys are inexplicably fine again. Continuity issues are actually a bit of a trend in the movie, characters inexplicably change course and end up doing things or going places for no clear reason, and events happening earlier in the film don't really line up with things that come later. I'm not sure if this was a mistake in editing, production, or writing, but it's confusing all the same. And for reasons that are even more confusing, there are a couple unprompted moments of talking about cryptocurrency. I know this is related to the McGuffin of the film, but it's so shoehorned that it feels like an ad. Verdict: Night of the Sicario should be considered a skip. It's not strictly bad, but I couldn't find anything motivating enough to warrant a recommendation.

Vanquish

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: April 20 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Ruby Rose

Synopsis: From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.

Cody's Review: I had moderately high hopes for Vanquish — it stars Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose, it's written and directed by Bad Boys illum George Gallo, and the trailer feels unique and interesting. However, the resulting movie is dry, lazy, and lifeless. Shooting began in September 2020, shortly after COVID-19 restrictions relaxed on filming. This may explain a very limited cast and some awful locations, but it can't justify miserable lighting, poor cinematography, or weird sound effects, like strange sci-fi sound effects coming out of Ruby's motorcycle. While Freeman and Rose bordered on phoning in their performances, I doubt they had anything to work with, and just about every other performance is terrible. Making matters worse is the paint-by-numbers plot and script, which has basically no depth, character development, or direction. But the most painful thing about Vanquish is the editing. There are 20-second long close-up shots of Ruby Rose riding a motorcycle for no reason, uncomfortably long establishing shots, and other filler that absolutely destroy the pacing. It's rare to say this with sincerity, but at least 15 minutes could have been cut from this movie without sacrificing anything of value. I'm uncertain if this is a side-effect of having too little footage to work with, but this needed to be a tighter movie. And I try to avoid complaining about post-production details, but the color grade is tragic, which makes me wonder if they even had a decent camera to shoot with. Put simply, I've seen a better look and higher production values from SyFy originals and independent vloggers on YouTube. There's so much more to complain about, but I'll stop here. Verdict: It's a solid skip. At best, this will help you fall asleep; and at the worst, you'll actually stay awake through the whole thing.

Test Pattern

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: April 19 | Theaters: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean

Synopsis: Test Pattern follows an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test after a Black woman is sexually assaulted and her white boyfriend drives her from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit.

The Mortuary Collection

Horror | Streaming: April 20 | IMDb

Starring: Clancy Brown, Caitlin Custer, Christine Kilmer, Jacob Elordi

Synopsis: Set in the phantasmagorical town of Raven's End, nothing is as it seems.... In THE MORTUARY COLLECTION, a misguided young girl takes refuge in a decrepit old mortuary. There she meets Montgomery Dark, an eccentric undertaker with more than a few skeletons in his closet. Montgomery chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last, but the young girl's world is unhinged when she discovers that the final story...is her own.

Cody's Review: Horror anthologies, like a good campfire story, are all about mixing suspense, thrills, scares, a hint of camp/comedy, and always a singular lesson. Tales from the Crypt was great at doing this in the early 90s, and it's not hard to see the same DNA splattered across The Mortuary Collection. We are guided through the mortuary by a Crypt Keeper-ish figure in the form of Montgomery Dark (Clancy Brown), who tells stories of the dead to a quirky girl named Sam who is there to apply for a job. The setting is fun and injects just enough camp to show the film is fairly self-aware, but no so over the top to be mistaken as a comedy. The stories are not bound by reality, so just about anything can happen. While none of them are predictable from the outset, or even at the midway point, they often feel more telegraphed near the ending. There are four tales to be told, starting with a quick hit to get you in the mood, and the second goes for a clever twist with a modern theme that's pretty fun. I wasn't a fan of the third segment, as it drags on to the point of tedium. And the final story is stacked with twists, before leading into the grand finale. The visuals are solid and the acting is good, or at least good for this genre and format — you want a bit of overacting to keep it fun. Verdict: If you're a fan of horror anthologies, watch it. This won't become your favorite, but you'll enjoy it all the same. Otherwise, The Mortuary Collection can be a skip unless you're just looking for something new to fill the time.

Sweet River

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lisa Kay, Martin Sacks, Eddie Baroo

Synopsis: Hana’s search for her son’s body leads her to the sleepy town of Billing, where her investigations uncover more than she expected and threaten to expose the towns secrets... secrets that both the living and the dead will fight to protect.

The Boonies

Horror | Streaming: April 13 (seems to be late?) | Theaters: March 30 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Johnson, James Quinn, Brian Balog

Synopsis: Aaron (Matt Schultz, Theo and the Professor) joins his brother, Jeremy (James Quinn, Checkmate), and a group of his friends for a weekend hiking excursion into the Appalachian woods. Instead of a peaceful weekend getaway, the group soon discovers their itinerary includes more than a traditional outdoor adventure. When they unexpectedly meet a couple who report strange local occurrences, the group soon find themselves on a terrifying trek during their fight for survival.

Cody's Review: I regret every decision in my life that has led up to seeing this movie. At first, The Boonies feels like an amateur horror film. The audio and cinematography are passable, and might even be considered pretty good if we're setting a low bar; but there's no mistake that it has a very low-budget feel to it. Likewise, the acting is pretty weak, but it's hard to tell how much can be attributed to bad direction and editing as opposed to just using a fairly amateur cast. Despite going on a camping trip as a group and having a fair amount of history together, it feels like most of them don't even like each other — a sentiment I completely understand, as they are also immediately and entirely unlikable people. The only good acting I actually recall was delivered by a random victim that didn't actually have any lines besides screaming in fear. However, the biggest problems can be attributed to the writing, direction, and editing. There is a scene where the characters are running for their lives, then stop and have a conversation with absolutely no sense of urgency. In another scene, two characters literally sit on the floor talking about not letting somebody get away... while that person gets away! By the time we understand the motives of our villains, about an hour in, it feels like this whole movie was made as a prank. The one and only thing I can give the smallest amount of credit for is that the 'god-fearing' villains turn out to be unusually open-minded in regards to relationships. Good for them, I guess. Verdict: This movie should be a career ender for half of the people involved. Don't watch it.

Bloodthirsty

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So

Synopsis: When indie singer Grey struggles to write her sophomore album, she teams up with a mysterious producer at his secluded cabin. Though their bond strengthens her music, it also starts to irreparably alter Grey’s body and mind.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Hunted

Action, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Lucie Debay, Arieh Worthalter, Ciaran O'Brien

Synopsis: Eve decides to let loose at a local nightclub after work one evening. There she meets a seemingly charming man who invites her back to his place. But Eve quickly realizes she’s being abducted as he knocks her over the head and shoves her into the trunk of his car. As he makes his way to their final destination, they are struck by a wild boar, giving Eve the chance to escape. Now Eve must find her way out of the nearby woods and flee the big bad wolf before it’s too late.

3 Tickets to Paradise

Action, Adventure, Western | Streaming: May 18 (or 21?) | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Manhart, Joe Bell, Jeffrey Bentley

Synopsis: Three guys on the verge of forty begin to realize all the best things in their lives happened before they were twenty. A spontaneous road trip adventure gives them a chance to balance the ledger.

Take Out Girl

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Hedy Wong, Ski Carr, Lynna Yee

Synopsis: To give her family a chance at a better life and save her family's failing restaurant, Tera Wong, a desperate 20-year-old Asian girl, parlays her Chinese food delivery expertise into a profitable drug hustle.

Weekenders

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: May 18 | IMDb

Starring: Peyton Michelle Edwards, Erik Bloomquist, Ehad Berisha

Synopsis: A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be.

Four Good Days

Drama | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: April 30 | IMDb

Starring: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root

Synopsis: In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly begs her estranged mother Deb for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Glenn Close and Mila Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García's poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.

American Fighter

Action, Biography | Streaming: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: George Kosturos, Tommy Flanagan, Sean Patrick Flanery

Synopsis: Desperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos, American Wrestler: The Wizard) enters the hidden world of underground fighting. Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, he gets beaten bloody. Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery The Boondock Saints), a troubled handler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali a winner? Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

Dream Horse

Biography, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: June 11, 2020 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O’Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, Sian Phillips

Synopsis: The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award (R) nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.

The Dry

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Streaming: May 21 (wide), April 23 (Australia) | IMDb

Starring: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell

Synopsis: Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound - the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Sound of Violence

Horror, Thriller, Crime | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Lili Simmons, James Jagger

Synopsis: Alexis recovered her hearing during the brutal murder of her family when she was ten. The visceral experience awakened synesthetic abilities in her and started her on an orphaned path of self-discovery through the healing music of brutal violence. She goes on to pursue a career teaching and experimenting to find new sounds. She is supported and loved by her roommate Marie who is unaware of the dark secrets behind Alexis' unique music and the part she unknowingly plays. Faced with the likelihood of losing her hearing again, Alexis escalates her pursuit of her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments and devastating designs. She won't let anything stop her not even love.

Seance

Horror, Mystery | Streaming: May 21 | Theaters: May 21 | IMDb

Starring: Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson, Marina Stephenson-Kerr

Synopsis: Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

My Zoe

Drama | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Julie Delpy, Richard Armitage, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Sophia Ally

Synopsis: Recently divorced scientist Isabelle struggles to co-parent her daughter Zoe with her argumentative ex. But when Zoe suffers an unexpected brain hemorrhage and is put on life support, Isabelle comes up with an audacious plan to keep some version of her daughter alive. A meditation on loss, grief, and technology's very human limits, MY ZOE is the story of enduring love in a future that strikes close to our present.

Cruella

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: May 28 (Disney+) | IMDb

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson

Synopsis: In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Endangered Species

Action, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | Theaters: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Rebecca Romijn, Philip Winchester, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Chris Fisher, Jerry O'Connell

Synopsis: Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.

Moby Doc

Documentary, Biography | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: David Lynch, David Bowie, Moby

Synopsis: Moby Doc is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure.

A Quiet Place Part II

Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Women

Crime, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, Kylie Delre

Synopsis: A small-town detective investigates a case of several missing women after a mutilated body turns up in the trunk of a car.

American Traitor: The Trial Of Axis Sally

Drama, History | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Al Pacino, Thomas Kretschmann, Meadow Williams

Synopsis: The life of American woman Mildred Gillars and her lawyer, who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.

Port Authority

Drama | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Leyna Bloom, McCaul Lombardi

Synopsis: After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) arrives to NYC's dizzying central station with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out. Transfixed by her beauty and confidence, a love soon blossoms. But as the two learn more about each other, Paul's false narratives begin to surface and the double life he lives must be reconciled.

Funhouse

Horror | Streaming: May 28 | IMDb

Starring: Valter Skarsgård, Khamisa Wilsher, Gigi Saul Guerrero

Synopsis: When 8 celebrities from around the globe are invited to compete in an online reality show, they soon realize that they are playing for their very lives, as those voted off suffer horrific consequences, broadcast live to the entire world.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Wrath of Man

Action, Thriller | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Jeffrey Donovan

Synopsis: Armored truck heist movie about a mysterious worker at a cash truck company that moves hundred of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

The Water Man

Adventure, Drama, Family | Streaming: May 25 | Theaters: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Rosario Dawson, David Oyelowo, Emma Needell, Oprah Winfrey, Lonnie Chavis, Alfred Molina, Amiah Miller, Maria Bello

Synopsis: Gunner (Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest -- but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them and in the process will discover who his son really is.

Here Today

Comedy | Streaming: May 7 | IMDb

Starring: Sharon Stone, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti

Synopsis: Veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) forms an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) in the new comedy-drama Here Today. Emma -- the unlikely recipient of a prize to have lunch with the comedy legend, despite not knowing who he is -- gets off to a rocky start with Charlie (think seafood allergy, a hospital visit, and an epi pen). Before long, each finds in the other a sort of soul mate, forging a deep bond that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of friendship, love, and trust.

The Human Factor

Documentary | Theaters: May 7 | Note: January 22 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Gamal Helal, Martin Indyk, Daniel Kurtzer

Synopsis: With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, this documentary is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, of how the United States came within reach of pulling off the impossible - securing peace between Israel and its neighbors. Today, the need to learn from past mistakes couldn't be more urgent.

Equal Standard

Action, Crime | Streaming: May 14 (maybe?) | Theaters: May 7 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Ice-T, Jules Willcox, Robert Clohessy

Synopsis: An NYPD Detective is shot by one of his own, benevolent brothers in uniform. Communities are ignited - to march for justice. Gangs put their differences aside - for a united fight, an equal opportunity. “That people not be judged by the color of their skin but for the content of their character.” The movement and unity impacts City society and leads to a Blue Wall intervention within the Police force. White cops lust for change and act on it - by flushing out racism. Not an easy fight. In the end, what was considered impossible, became possible.

Profile

Mystery, Thriller | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams

Synopsis: Looking to investigate recruitment techniques of ISIS to lure women into Syria, Amy Whitaker, a journalist, creates a Facebook profile of a Muslim convert. When an ISIS recruiter contacts her online character, she experiences the process first hand.

Finding You

Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 29 (UK) | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Rose Reid, Jedidiah Goodacre, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Judith Hoag, Tom Everett Scott, Vanessa Redgrave

Synopsis: While studying abroad in Ireland, accomplished young musician Finley (Rose Reid) meets heartthrob movie star Beckett (Jedidiah Goodacre) shooting his latest medieval fantasy blockbuster. Sparks fly between the unlikely couple who inspire each other to find the strength to be true to oneself. But when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

Georgetown

Biography, Crime, Drama | Streaming: May 18 | Theaters: May 14 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Christoph Waltz, Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening

Synopsis: Ulrich Mott is an eccentric and versatile social climber with grandiose plans to affect United States foreign policy. Encouraged in his attempts by his strategically chosen (and much older) wife, the well-connected journalist Elsa Brecht, Mott has a knack for making himself indispensable and impossible to ignore. The only one seemingly immune to his charms is Elsa's daughter Amanda, who might simply disapprove of her mother marrying a much younger man - or perhaps she senses something more sinister beneath the smooth-talking surface?

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Crime, Horror, Mystery | Theaters: May 14 | IMDb

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones

Synopsis: Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Army of the Dead

Action, Crime, Horror | Streaming: May 21 (Netflix) | Theaters: May 14 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

