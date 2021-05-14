Samsung sure knows how to give phone buyers what they want, whether we're talking about high-end foldable phones that capture the imagination of shoppers with money to burn, or well-executed budget models that still offer big screens and premium functionality while costing just a fraction of flagships. Today we're checking our what could be one of the next models to join the company's more wallet-friendly offerings, with new leaks detailing what we can expect from the upcoming Galaxy A22.

Today's leaks detail two basic models here: one with 5G connectivity (above), and one that sticks to 4G (below). And while the basic look of the two options is largely similar, there are few other hardware differences to note. For one, you can see that the camera package on the 5G model swaps one lens for the LED flash (which lives down below for the 4G). It's also possible we're dealing with varying biometric hardware, and differences in the appearance of the power button here are fueling rumors that one model may go with an in-screen fingerprint scanner (and corresponding AMOLED panel).

We're reportedly looking at MediaTek chips for both units: a Dimensity 700 on the 5G, and a Helio G80 for the 4G. There's no word about RAM or anything just yet, but both should have 6.4-inch screens (HD+ 4G, FHD+ 5G) and pack good-sized 5,000mAh batteries. As for cameras, we've heard about a 48MP+5M+2MP+2MP arrangement (dropping one 2MP for the 5G), and at least a 13MP front-facer on the 4G.

That still leaves plenty of blanks to fill in — including the most important for a couple phones being positioned like these: cost. The Galaxy A21 was a decent phone, but one that looked most attractive at a discount. Will Samsung strike the right price with the A22? Hopefully we'll know soon.