Welcome to Friday, everyone. Sales are starting to pick up for the weekend, so we have a bunch of games today, including a few standouts. First up is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a fantastic port of the PC and console action game. Next up is Crying Suns, a tactical rogue-lite that offers hours of fun. Last but not least is Cessabit: a memory game, an enjoyable black and white memory puzzler that's very relaxing. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Access Dot - Android 12 / iOS14 privacy indicator $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Games
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- City Destructor HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Save the Earth Climate Strike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shapy - Flat & Adaptive Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castro Premium - system info $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphie - EXIF editor $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Windsurfing Track Analyzer $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Crying Suns $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dragon's Blade: Heroes of Larkwood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pang Adventures $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Up and Down: gems $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Cross $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Menace $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Alvastia Chronicles $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Asdivine Hearts $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Dimension Cross $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Fortuna Magus - KEMCO $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SRPG Legend of Ixtona $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cessabit: a memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TED squirrel adventure $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Hexagon Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hexagon White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Viby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emui Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
