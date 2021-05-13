It seems like every tech company wants to get in on the smart home game, but few are doing it as well as TP-Link. Its lineup of Kasa gadgets is ever-growing, with countless smart plugs, light bulbs, switches, and more. TP-Link has an all-new selection of budget-friendly cameras and outlets if you're looking to make your home a little more advanced this year.

The new Kasa Spot cameras continue to take aim at the low-cost security market currently dominated by Wyze. While neither the KC400 nor the pan-and-tilt-equipped KC410S are as cheap as the latest Wyze Cam v3, they're both available for under $50. The Kasa Spot offers 24/7 recording with a 2K resolution, night vision, two-way audio, and a microSD card slot for local recording, all for just $44.99. The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, which was first unveiled at CES this year, adds motion tracking, patrol mode, and color-equipped night vision for just $49.99.

Left: Kasa Spot KC400. Right: Kasa Spot KC410S.

While smart plugs might not be as exciting as security cameras, the prices alone make these a must-buy. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10) is designed to keep from blocking neighboring outlets and includes support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Prices start at just $12.99 for a single plug, but you can grab a two-pack for $16.99 or a four-pack for $29.99 to spread around your home. Meanwhile, the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug (EP40) is similar to the KP400 we reviewed two years ago, with two outlets and IP64 weatherproofing for just $25.

TP-Link's latest cameras are both available for purchase now, so click on the links below to grab one. While both smart plugs are expected to go up for sale today as well, only the EP40 has been listed for preorder at B&H.