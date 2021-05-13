Chromebooks are, almost by design, mostly cheap devices. It's hard to find one with more powerful specs, harder still to find one with decent hardware and a good price to go along with it. If you're ready to step up to a Chromebook with more RAM and a spacious convertible touchscreen, mozy on over to Best Buy. It's offering a 15-inch convertible Asus model with 8GB of RAM for just $469.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C536 features an 11th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage, all well above the median for a Chromebook. It's also sporting a snazzy 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, which means it's above average size for laptops in general — make sure it can fit in your bag before you press "buy." Normally $569, Best Buy is offering $100 off for the moment.

At the time of writing, this is the least expensive Chromebook with 8GB of memory on Best Buy's site. Anything in this range of hardware is hard to find on Amazon at this price, too, though last year's HP x360 comes close with a smaller screen.

Since the Flip C536 is less than a year old, you can expect software updates for a long, long time to come. The chassis includes a fold-back screen, HDMI port, MicroSD card slot, USB-C for data and power (one on each side, nice!), and a USB-A port for older devices. With the extra real estate, there's room for a 10-key area on the backlit keyboard.