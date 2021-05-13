It's virtually impossible to bring a notable tech product to market without it getting leaked at least a little, and Google's smartphones are almost famous for the extent to which they're leaked ahead of release. Now it looks like the Pixel 6 may be facing the same fate as a new leak reveals a new camera and a fairly substantial departure from the simple, subdued design language we've come to expect from Google's hardware group.

The leak comes via Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Two devices are shown off, which he reports are named Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The details of the leak are primarily visual and have been recreated by his rendering artist based on many photos taken of a real prototype.

According to the images, both phones will give almost the entire footprint to the screen thanks to a centered punch-hole camera and small bezels. An in-display fingerprint reader is also expected based on the icon shown on the lockscreen.

The back is still styled in a two-tone color combination, but the camera module now stretches the full width to divide the colors. Based on the images, this camera module looks pretty thick, but it may have been embellished a bit during the translation from photos to renders.

Perhaps the biggest reveal in this leak comes exclusively to the Pixel 6 Pro, which includes a third rear camera not found on the smaller variant. This likely explains why Google isn't labeling it with the 'XL' moniker historically used with most of the previous Pixel generations, as the phones differ in more than just size. Unfortunately, there's no information on the focal length or capabilities of the additional sensor, or if it's even intended as an independent camera.

Like with any leak, it's important to keep in mind that the details may not always be perfectly accurate. Jon Prosser's history with leaks has had its ups and downs; however, Max Weinbach has further corroborated this leak based on his own sources, but notes the colors shown in the leak don't match up.

As previously reported, the Pixel 6 line is expected to leave behind Qualcomm's chips in favor of one co-developed by Google and Samsung, codenamed Whitechapel. It's a fairly tradition to make changes to design language alongside significant internal changes, so the timing certainly lines up.