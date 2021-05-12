It's unlikely that its recent Roku controversy has contributed much to this, but YouTube TV has just reached the 10 million downloads milestone on the Google Play Store. While this is nowhere close to the success some other Google apps have achieved, it's important to note that YouTube TV isn't pre-installed on Android devices and that it's only available in the US.

The service was launched back in 2017 and presented as an attractive, cost-effective alternative to conventional cable TV. While the service has since seen several price hikes, it still offers perks like unlimited cloud DVR storage, three concurrent streams, and access to over 85 live channels, including ABC, MTV, and CBS.

The 10 million mark doesn't reflect the actual number of subscribers since not every person who has downloaded the app is a subscriber or still subscribed to it. In fact, after Q3 2020, Google reported the $65/month service to have over 3 million subscribers. This number might have grown since then but we haven't heard anything regarding this from the horse's mouth.