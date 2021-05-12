Strava is one of the most popular fitness apps on Android. Perfect for running, cycling, and swimming, the app has more than 10 million installs on the Play Store, and it's easy to see why. Strava's development team has added a ton of new features and functions to the app over the last few years, which has made the interface a bit clunky and crowded. Thankfully, the UI is getting a complete redesign to help clean up the experience.

Although it sports a familiar color and theme, Strava's new look (h/t TestingCatalog) brings along plenty of improvements. The upgrade places a greater focus on the social aspects of the app and combines routes and segments into one single category. The refreshed homepage is all about finding your friends' activities, with your personal stats now held in the new "You" tab. You'll want to make sure you're following some fellow Strava users on the app; otherwise, your homepage will be looking pretty sparse.

The new "Maps" tab now includes all segments and routes in one space to help locate your next trail. While you'll still need to be on Strava's premium subscription to access routes, combining all of Strava's guided courses into a single place in the app helps simplify the experience quite a bit. The old interface had a pretty steep learning curve for mapping out your runs, but now it's a lot easier to dive in and get to exercising without fumbling around in the app. Finally, the "Groups" tab locates fellow athletes in your area, so you can meet up and stay motivated together.

Strava's blog post also teases some mysterious upcoming features planned for the app in the future following the relaunched UI. This update should be pushed out to users over the next few days via the Play Store, but you don't need to wait. To check out the redesign, just head to APK Mirror to download the latest APK.