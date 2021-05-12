It's been a while since eBay last held one of its big sitewide sales, but that doesn't mean you can't score some big savings. To kick off the start of summer, eBay is offering major discounts on nearly 100 products across the site, including a ton of gadgets that are probably on your wish list. From Google's smart home gear to customizable lights for your home, there's a little something here for everyone.

This sale marks one of the first opportunities to pick up Google's second-gen Nest Hub at a reduced price, down to just $85 after the discount. Google's Wifi mesh routers are also $30 off if your current network isn't cutting it. If you've been looking to build out your home theater setup, two different Roku streaming sticks are available as low as $25.49, while Hisense's latest 55" 4K Android TV is also more than $100 off. And for those wanting to escape reality, you can grab the Oculus Rift S for just $238. We've highlighted some of our favorite picks from the sale below.

To get the discount, make sure you enter coupon code PICKSUMMER15 at checkout before the promotion ends on May 16th. Quantity is limited on nearly every item, so act fast if you find the gadget of your dreams. eBay also has a ton of products included in the sale outside of our wheelhouse, from coffee makers to electric scooters, so click the link below to view every discounted product.