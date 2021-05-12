Roku and YouTube TV recently locked their horns over their service contract, leading to a cheeky workaround from Google to ensure millions of Roku users wouldn't lose access. The spat is still ongoing, so it's a convenient time for Roku to add a total of 25 new linear channels to its own live TV platform.

Here are all the new channels that have just come onboard The Roku Channel:

Adventure TV

America’s Test Kitchen

beIN Sports Xtra Español

CINEVAULT 70s

CINEVAULT 80s

Degrassi

Divorce Court

Don’t Tell the Bride

Dr. G Medical Examiner

Fuse Backstage

Fuse Beat

Frontdoor

Heartland

Impact Wrestling

Jack Hanna Channel

Johnny Carson TV

Kids Pang

Law&Crime

Rakuten Viki

Real Crime

Rotten Tomatoes

Super Simple Songs

Slugterra

VICE

Xumo Crime TV

This selection covers a wide variety of genres, ranging from lifestyle to sports, and includes some pretty popular names. With these additions, Roku’s free linear channel list has grown to over 190 and is available to stream from the Live TV Channel Guide section of the interface.