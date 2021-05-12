Microsoft's Surface Duo probably shouldn't be your daily driver, but it's destined to go down in history as one of the weirdest Android devices ever released. The launch price of $1,400 was certainly steep, but if you've been waiting to scoop up Microsoft's foldable for your collection, BuyDig has it on sale for just $700.

The Surface Duo is such an oddball of a phone that we didn't even assign it a score in our review last fall. Compared to other foldables from Samsung and Motorola, the device offers two separate displays in a clamshell design. Though the experience can be buggy, there's nothing else like it on the market. Microsoft has committed to three years of software updates for the Duo, though Android 11 has yet to arrive more than eight months after launch. Of course, updates might not matter if you're picking up the phone for the sake of novelty.

Microsoft dropped the Duo's price down to $999 back in February, but you can score the 128GB model for just $700 from BuyDig with the link below. As a bonus, you also get a free set of LG's Tone true wireless earbuds included with your purchase, making an already great deal that much better. The discount is active now through May 16th, so if you've had your eyes on Microsoft's folding phone, don't wait to pick one up.