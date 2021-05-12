Sony's personal audio products have set a very high bar in recent years, with the over-ear WH-1000XM4 being rightly labeled as the best around (read our review to see why we love them so much). When they came out in 2019, the true wireless WF-1000XM3 were also fantastic, but the true wireless earbud space is far more competitive so it's about time Sony updated them. The upcoming successor has now been leaked in great detail.

We got our first blurry look at the WF-1000XM4 back in February, along with information suggesting six hours of battery life. This latest leak comes from The Walkman Blog and it gives us a better idea of the updated design and also the case. While the current model has a very pronounced stadium shape, the new buds appear to be more compact with a more circular housing.

What were looking at is likely a prototype model, so expect the final version to be much more polished. The black design with metallic detailing is something Sony has been very fond of recently, so I'm sure this will be a launch colorway.

Left and right earbuds.

No further specs have been leaked, but the case suggests slightly faster charging could be on the cards. If this screenshot from a Sony Xperia 1 iii is anything to go buy, we might also be getting wireless charging, which would be unsurprising given many rival earbuds in this price range now offer the feature.

The case is a pretty standard affair design-wise, with a flip-top lid and a USB-C port on the rear. According to The Walkman Blog, a release date of June looks likely, potentially slightly earlier. This would mark around two years since the previous model launched so the timing would make sense. Given the general excellence of Sony's over-ear headphones, we await these ANC true wireless earbuds with keen anticipation.