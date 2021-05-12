Magisk is one of the most powerful tools available for Android that can not only root your smartphone but even help it bypass Google's SafetyNet, which stops certain apps like Google Pay from running on modified devices. While the focus of the latest update is fixing bugs, it brings about a couple of notable developments.

First of all, if you've been getting SafetyNet API errors in recent times, the Magisk V23.0 update should address this. Secondly, support for Android versions prior to 5.0 Lollipop has been dropped. If you're still tinkering around with a device that runs an older version of Android, you'll have to use one of the legacy versions.

There are also a bunch of other fixes — here's the changelog:

[App] Update snet extension. This fixes SafetyNet API errors.

[App] Fix a bug in the stub app that causes APK installation to fail

[App] Hide annoying errors in logs when hidden as stub

[App] Fix issues when patching ODIN tar files when the app is hidden

[General] Remove all pre Android 5.0 support

[General] Update BusyBox to use proper libc

[General] Fix C++ undefined behaviors

[General] Several sepolicy.rule copy/installation fixes

copy/installation fixes [MagiskPolicy] Remove unnecessary sepolicy rules

[MagiskHide] Update package and process name validation logic

[MagiskHide] Some changes that prevents zygote deadlock

You can grab the latest release by heading over to Magisk's GitHub page. If you're wondering why there's no download link for Magisk Manager, it's because it was merged with Magisk to create a new consolidated app.