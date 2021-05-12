Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today we have a solid amount of sales, and while Wednesdays can be slow, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is My Sheet Music, a solid app for practicing sight-reading of scanned sheet music. Next, I have Runic Curse, an enjoyable Metroidvania game. Last but not least is Cook, Serve, Delicious, a competent restaurant sim that offers the full PC experience on mobile. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Booksonic - Audiobook Streamer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shortcuts widget - Apps Folder Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Basic Weather App - weather widget and forecast $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark screen filter - Blue light - Night mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis & guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow Knight Premium: Ninja Stickman Fighting! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite The Block Premium : OFFLINE IDLE $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Badge Grabber $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Machine Saver J - Fuel&Service $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stelios PRO $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grand Pianizator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sniffer Wicap Pro $7.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Song Engineer $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redium Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
Icon packs & customization
- Adaptive Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Black icon pack - linear black icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Green Icon Pack - Linear White & Green Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crispy HD Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elegant Walls | UHD 4K Ad Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUl 12 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIUl 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixie R -Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sunlight - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
