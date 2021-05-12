Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today we have a solid amount of sales, and while Wednesdays can be slow, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is My Sheet Music, a solid app for practicing sight-reading of scanned sheet music. Next, I have Runic Curse, an enjoyable Metroidvania game. Last but not least is Cook, Serve, Delicious, a competent restaurant sim that offers the full PC experience on mobile. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 26 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Sale

Apps

Games