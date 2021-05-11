Wyze has made a name for itself by selling dirt-cheap stuff that works surprisingly well, notably security cameras, lightbulbs, and other smarthome gadgets. It's recently expanded into more mobile-adjacent tech, including a full-sized set of noise-canceling headphones. The next logical step for the company is in the exploding segment of true wireless earbuds, and so here we are: the Wyze Buds Pro.

At $60, the Wyze Buds Pro don't seem to be the shocking bargain that Wyze's other gadgets are (especially since that doesn't include shipping, yet). After all, you can find $30 earbuds at almost any electronics shop, or indeed, a department or drug store. But Wyze is betting that the inclusion of active noise cancellation, still not a standard feature beneath the $100 level, will make up the difference. The manufacturer claims that it can negate up to forty decibels of outside noise, including wind, with three microphones on each bud.

Other surprisingly premium features include a pass-through audio mode, wireless charging on the case, and six hours of battery life with ANC turned off. (That drops to 4.5 hours with ANC on.) The case is good for two recharges for a total of 18 hours off the charger. The Buds Pro work with Alexa, but not Google Assistant (at least not on the spec sheet). Sensors in each bud automatically pause music if they fall out, and the bar design includes the usual touch controls.

Check out Wyze's sizzle reel, with discount Ryan Reynolds narrating.

The Wyze Buds Pro are up for pre-order today, but unfortunately won't be shipping until July. The promo page says that there's a new "buddy" product coming, which skips the active noise cancellation, but bumps the battery life up to 24 hours total. Hopefully it'll drop the price, too.