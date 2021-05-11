Google Pay, especially after its excellent redesign, has become the go-to app among Android users for sending money to friends and family. But one feature that it has sorely lacked is international transfers — something that is indispensable to ex-pats and remote workers. Saving you quite a bit of effort, Google Pay is introducing foreign transfers to its US users, although you can only send money to India and Singapore at the moment.

By unifying its various global GPay app versions into one, Google is now able to offer person-to-person transfers across borders. To facilitate this, the company has joined up with two leading players in the space: Western Union and Wise (formerly TransferWise). For now, those in the US will be able to send money only to India and Singapore but there are plans to expand this to 200 countries with Western Union and 80 with Wise before the year ends.

You can initiate an international payment simply by searching for your contact and selecting which partner service you want to use. The app will let you know the exact amount the recipient is going to get beforehand. Transactions done with Western Union until June 16 won’t be levied with any transfer fees, while Wise is offering the first transaction for free, but only for new users and up to an amount of $500.