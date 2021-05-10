The Samsung SmartThings app is getting increasingly more powerful. It has allowed you to control your smart home from your phone for forever, but it has only recently gained the capability to find your misplaced Samsung products, too. Now the manufacturer is making it even easier to spot your lost Samsung phone. SmartThings has just launched in the Microsoft Store, allowing you to find and control your smart home devices right from your Windows machine.

The new Microsoft Store listing was first spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia (via Windows Central). Looking at the description and the screenshots, the Windows app mostly replicates the functionality of the Android version, though it makes good use of the added screen real estate. The different tabs are arranged horizontally in the sidebar, and the individual controls have a lot of space in the main section, giving you room to see all of your smart home toggles at once.

The SmartThings Find tab is where the magic happens, though, if you don't care for the smart home stuff. In it, you can find your SmartTags, your earbuds, your Samsung tablet, and even your Samsung phone — of course, only after you register your devices with the SmartThings Find service.

While SmartThings Find has been available for all Samsung users with Galaxy devices since October 2020, the expansion to Windows makes the service vastly more useful for people who might only have a single Samsung device they need to find (though you can always use Google's own Find my devices web service for phones and tablets). Having smart home controls on your laptop or desktop also makes it easier to control them without having to grab your phone, too.

The SmartThings app is now available in the Microsoft Store. If you still need to get it for your phone, you can grab it from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.